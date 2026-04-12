Atwoli calls on Ruto to ban rallies until official campaign period

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has called on President William Ruto to ban political rallies across the country until the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officially opens the campaign period.

Atwoli argues that premature political mobilization is fueling tension and distracting from governance priorities.

Further, Atwoli says all political activity should remain suspended until the IEBC formally declares campaigns open, in line with electoral regulations.

The call adds to growing debate over political gatherings and their impact on public order as the country continues to navigate a now increasing charged political environment.

On Saturday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen called on the Judiciary of Kenya to impose harsh penalties on suspects involved in violence during political rallies, as he also pushed for a review of laws governing public events.

According to the CS, the Judiciary is strategically placed to support security agencies in addressing the growing menace, urging courts to act decisively and deliver timely justice whenever suspects are presented with sufficient evidence.

Murkomen urged Courts to partner with the Ministry of Interior and National Coordination to act firmly and crack the whip on both financiers and organisers of violence terrorising Kenyans in the political space.