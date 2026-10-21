UDA SG to appear before IEBC over remarks on voting

UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar is scheduled to appear before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commisssion (IEBC) Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee.

The electoral agency is seeking answers on remarks made by the ruling Party Secretary General on deceased persons voting during a op political rally in Jomvu, Mombasa County, last month.

According to IEBC, the matter was brought to the Commission’s attention and was being considered under the Electoral Code of Conduct set out in the Second Schedule of the Elections Act, 2011.

With the 2027 General Election approaching, the Commission has called upon political leaders, candidates, supporters and all other participants to exercise restraint and responsibility in their public utterances and conduct.

It further urged them to help build an electoral environment founded on peace, tolerance, respect for the rule of law and democratic participation.