FootballSports

FKF PL: Ulinzi Stars’ survival hopes dimmed after AFC Leopards defeat

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

Ulinzi Stars relegation woes have been compounded following their 2-0 defeat by AFC Leopards during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match played Wednesday at Nyayo National Stadium.

Kelly Madada fired title chasing AFC leopards into the lead after 43 minutes  before Emmanuel Lwangu wrapped up the win for Ingwe with seven minutes to play.

The results complicates Ulinzi Stars chances of avoiding relegation and remain 16th on the log with 32 points.

Ulinzi,the 2010 premier league champions must win their remaining league matches against Mathare United and Posta Rangers.

The win boosts Leopards hopes of clinching  this year’s league title and consolidated their second position on the log on 61 points,4 points adrift of league leaders Gor Mahia.

Meanwhile in another result Shabana Fc lost by a solitary goal to Mara Sugar.The win catapults Mara Sugar 8th position with 43 points while Shabana,still searching for their first win since defeating Kakamega Homeboyz on April 18th remain 6th with 48 points.

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