East Africa Netball Women’s Club Championship: Battle for semi final slots hots up

Jeshi Stars of Tanzania revived their chances of advancing to the knock out round of the ongoing East Africa Netball club championship after defeating Kenyatta National Hospital 48-37 in their pool B match played at Ulinzi Complex,Nairobi.

The championship has attracted a total of 13 clubs drawn freom Tanzania,hosts Kenya,Uganda and Zanzibar.

Kenyatta National Hospital,KNH, began brightly but trailed Jeshi Stars 11-12 at the end of the first quarter.

Jeshi Stars widened their lead in the second and third quarters and led by 7 points heading into the fourth period.KNH attempts to mount a comeback could not materialize eventually succumbing to the 48-37 loss.

The defeat ,a third straight loss for KNH complicates their chances of making it out of the group stage.Jeshi Stars who registered their first win after back to back defeats stay in contention for semi final slot.

The weeklong championship which is set to conclide om Saturday has brought together 13 women clubs divided into two groups of Five and 6 teams.

Top two teams will advance to the semi finals scheduled Friday with the winners qualifying for the final on Saturday.

The women’s tournament Is running concurrently with the men’s club competition which has attracted a total of 6 teams battling each other in a round robin format.