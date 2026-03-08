Floods: Health ministry warns of cholera, malaria risk

The Ministry of Health has warned that ongoing heavy rains may trigger outbreaks of water-borne diseases due to contamination of water sources.

In a statement, Public Health PS Mary Muthoni cautioned that the March-April-May long rains being experienced in several parts of the country can create conditions that increase the likelihood of communicable diseases and other health hazards.

“The Ministry of Health wishes to alert the public that the ongoing March-April-May (MAM) long rains are expected to continue in several parts of the country,” she said.

“While the rains are important for agriculture and water resources, they may also increase the risk of certain public health threats.”

The ministry noted that flooding can contaminate drinking water, disrupt sanitation systems, and displace communities, creating conducive breeding grounds for mosquitoes and vector-borne illnesses.

“Heavy rainfall and flooding can lead to contamination of water sources, increased breeding of disease vectors such as mosquitoes, displacement of communities, and disruptions to sanitation systems. These conditions can contribute to outbreaks of communicable diseases and other health hazards,” the ministry added.

It warned that water-borne diseases such as cholera, typhoid, and diarrhoeal infections may rise during this period if contaminated water or food is consumed, while respiratory infections may also increase due to the cold and damp conditions associated with prolonged rains.

The ministry further cautioned that flooding can lead to injuries and fatalities, including drowning, trauma, and snake bites, particularly in areas prone to rising water levels.

Members of the public have been urged to take precautionary measures, including boiling or treating drinking water, maintaining proper hygiene, and practicing safe food handling.

The public has also been advised to eliminate stagnant water around their homes, sleep under insecticide-treated mosquito nets, use repellents where necessary, and avoid walking or driving through flooded areas.

Individuals experiencing symptoms such as severe diarrhoea, vomiting, fever, or difficulty breathing have been urged to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest health facility.

“The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with county governments and partners, has strengthened disease surveillance, emergency preparedness, and rapid response mechanisms to detect and respond to any public health threats that may arise during the rainy season.”