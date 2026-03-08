International Women’s Day: First Lady calls for concerted efforts to promote women empowerment

First Lady Rachel Ruto has urged the government and stakeholders to take deliberate action to empower women as the world marks International Women’s Day.

In her message, the First Lady noted that despite progress toward gender equality, many women and girls still face barriers to education, access to capital, healthcare, and leadership opportunities.

“Too many women still face barriers to education, access to capital, quality healthcare, and leadership opportunities. Too many girls are forced to choose between their dreams and their circumstances,” she said.

With this year’s International Women’s Day themed ‘Give to Gain’, the First Lady stressed that investing in women is an investment in national prosperity.

“Under this year’s theme, ‘Give to Gain’, we are reminded of a powerful truth: when we invest in women and girls, we strengthen families, economies, and nations,” she said.

“When a woman gains financial independence, she transforms her household. When a girl stays in school, she transforms her future. When mothers are empowered, communities rise. This is the essence of Give to Gain,” she added.

The First Lady called for joint responsibility from all sectors, urging governments to strengthen policies that protect and support women.

“Governments must reinforce policies that protect and empower. The private sector must invest intentionally in women-led enterprises. Communities must challenge norms that limit potential, and each of us must choose to be allies in our homes, workplaces, and institutions,” she said.

“Empowering women is not charity but foresight, It is an investment that yields generational returns. Investing in women is one of those powerful decisions that change everything. International Women’s Day calls on us not only to celebrate women but also to accelerate action.”