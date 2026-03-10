Floods update: 2,624 families displaced as death toll hits 49

2,624 families have been displaced by deadly floods that hit several parts of the country last Friday, resulting in the death of 49 people.

The National Police Service (NPS), in an update on the situation, said the heavy rains destroyed infrastructure and property across the country, including 16 police stations.

“Following the devastating rains on Friday, 6th March 2026, 49 people have unfortunately lost their lives nationwide as a result of the flooding. The National Police Service extends its deepest condolences to the families and friends who have lost loved ones during this difficult period”, NPS said.

Additionally, it said its officers were on standby to support multi-agency response teams in search and rescue efforts, including evacuating residents in vulnerable areas and providing security.

“The National Police Service (NPS) wishes to provide an update to the public following the heavy rains and flooding affecting various parts of the country, particularly in Nairobi. Our officers, in collaboration with other multi-agency response teams, remain actively deployed on the ground”.

Families have been flocking to City Mortuary to identify the bodies.

As the rains persist, the service urged all members of the public to exercise extreme caution and continue following updates and safety advisories issued by the Kenya Meteorological Department and other relevant government agencies.

“Nevertheless, we are working to mitigate these challenges and ensure the continuous delivery of policing services to the public. Any distress situations, emergencies or criminal activity should be reported through the toll-free numbers 999, 911, and 112, or via #FichuaKwaDCI on 0800 722 203 / WhatsApp 0709 570 000”, it advised.

Meanwhile, rainfall is expected to continue in several parts of the country.

The weatherman says the intensity of the rains is expected to reduce from today, March 10. However, KMD cautions that isolated heavy rainfall events are still likely to occur in some parts of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, the South-eastern Lowlands, and the Coast.