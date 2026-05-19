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Matatu strike called off to allow negotiations take place

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen

The ongoing Matatu strike has been suspended for a period of one week to allow for negotiations between government and stakeholders take place, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced.

Speaking on Tuesday after holding talks with the Transport Sector Alliance, the Interior CS said that they agreed for the negotiations happen at a higher level and must be undertaken within the next on e week.

“The strike is that is ongoing is suspended for a period of one week to provide an avenue for consultation and negotiations between the government and the stakeholders,” said CS Kipchumba Murkomen.

CS Murkomen further said the government remains fully committed to addressing concerns raised by Kenyans at all times and called for peaceful and legal means for airing their grievances.

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The transport sector stakeholders also condemned incidences of violence and destruction of property witnessed on Monday in some parts of the country and dissociated from them.

On Monday, the Transport Sector Alliance and the government failed to reach an agreement with government to resolve the crisis that was occasioned by the high fuel prices.

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The Matatu stakeholders had requested their drivers to keep their vehicles away from the roads today as they continue to engage the government on their concerns.

“We have agreed on the part of adulteration that the price of diesel and kerosene be at par. On the issue of the diesel prices, that one we have not agreed and we have scheduled another meeting. In the meantime, it is our request that all our drivers and owners of vehicles continue keeping their vehicles at home,” they said.

The stakeholders accused the Government of not doing enough to shield Kenyans from the rising fuel prices, amid a broader high cost-of-living crisis.

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