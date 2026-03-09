Nairobi floods: Visit City mortuary to help identify bodies, families urged

Families searching for missing relatives following flash floods that hit Nairobi city have been advised to visit the Nairobi City Mortuary to assist with identification.

The latest update indicates that 27 fatalities have been recorded so far, including 22 males, three females and two children. The bodies are awaiting identification and postmortem examinations.

“Anyone who may be missing a relative or friend following the flash floods that hit Nairobi is advised to visit Nairobi City Mortuary to assist with identification”, Nairobi West County Commissioner Rose Chege appealed.

“A total of 27 fatalities, including 22 males, 3 females, and 2 children, have currently been recorded pending identification and postmortem examination”, she disclosed.

Homes, businesses and infrastructure have been affected, disrupting livelihoods across several areas.

Most of the affected settlements lie along the Nairobi, Ngong, and Mathare rivers, areas prone to flooding during heavy rainfall.

“As the rains continue, we urge the public to remain vigilant, avoid riverbanks and flood-prone areas and plan travel carefully even for short distances”, the Kenya Red Cross appealed.

The trail of destruction has also spread across several counties.

According to an advisory by the weatherman, the rains are set to subside in intensity from Tuesday, March 10, although moderate to heavy showers will continue across parts of Nairobi.

“Intensity has eased slightly from the peak (4–7 March), but moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms continue across the metro area. The expected rains are likely to still cause flooding as the soils are saturated from prolonged wet spells since February”, Kenya Meteorological Department said.