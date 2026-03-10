Morocco’s football success in rising to become a global  powerhouse

Morocco’s ascent in international football was highlighted by its impressive journey to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup, capturing global attention.

This achievement was not by chance; over half of the team had European origins, either through birth or training, embodying a nation that had embraced a broader perspective.

Their commendable fourth-place finish was a testament to a strategic national initiative: to integrate the diaspora and bolster the team with players who blend European skills with Moroccan passion.

For more than ten years, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation has been developing a framework that merges international talent scouting, family engagement, and training programs to ensure that talented players from the diaspora feel connected to the national vision.

This approach, a mix of practicality and cultural pride, is now yielding significant results.

The federation has established a strong presence in academies across France, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain.

Players such as Achraf Hakimi, Hakim Ziyech, and Noussair Mazraoui exemplify the success of early scouting and integration efforts.

The strategy is not about “poaching” talent; it is about fostering relationships with families and coaches to nurture a sense of belonging, identity, and opportunity, as explained by former coach Walid Regragui, who himself was born in France and is part of the diaspora.

Regragui led the team for four years but resigned less than 100 days before the 2026 World Cup, with Mohamed Ouahbi, the former under-20 coach, taking over the Atlas Lions.

Ouahbi led the Young Atlas Lions to become the first Moroccan team to win a World Cup Trophy last year in Chile deafeting formidable sides such as Brazil, Spain, France and Argentina enroute to their crowning.

The Government has also prioritised funding the construction of state-of-the-art football stadia, which have seen the country playing host to major global and continental championships such as the FIFA Club World Cup, AFCON U-20, WAFCON and most recently the AFCON 2025.

Morocco will also become the 2nd African country to stage the FIFA World Cup after South Africa in 2010, as it is set to co-host the 2030 edition alongside their Mediterranean neighbours, Spain and Portugal.