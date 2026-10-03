Flydubai co-pilot attacked captain with axe, UAE official says

The co-pilot of the Flydubai plane travelling to Israel attacked the pilot with a crash axe in an attempt to take control of the aircraft, the United Arab Emirates prosecutor general has said.

The flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv carrying more than 170 people plunged more than 17,000ft (5,200m) two and a half hours into its journey.

Capt Smit Machchhar said he was lying on the cockpit floor injured when he realised the plane was sinking and he had to act, explaining: “I told myself to go for one last push to open the door from inside.”

Passengers aboard the aircraft were then able to enter the cockpit and overpower the attacker, while on-duty crew travelling on the flight landed the plan safely.

A crash axe is usually kept ​in the cockpit in case of emergencies.

The UAE attorney general told state media that investigations were ongoing to determine the full circumstances and motives of the incident.

The co-pilot who launched the attack was an Omani national, according to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu told Fox News on Thursday that, after being subdued, the attacker called out to the crew, “Kill me, kill me!”

He added: “So, it’s clear that he was suicidal… It looks very likely that he was going to down the plane.”

He also said the attacker “underwent Islamist radical indoctrination”.

The UAE has begun investigating whether the “incident was linked to any terrorist activity or purpose”, according to the country’s state news agency.

Machchhar, who was stabbed in the attack, was taken to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to Abu Dhabi, where he is reported to be in a stable condition.

He was in “good health and recovering well”, the Indian embassy in the UAE said on Thursday.

The pilot said: “I am confident that the recovery will be there and I will become fit and healthy again.”