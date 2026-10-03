Local News

Salama road crash kills 17 pilgrims heading to Subukia

The accident occurred on Saturday, October 3, shortly after midnight when a lorry reportedly lost control after its brakes failed and rammed into several vehicles, including a 14-seater matatu.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

17 people have been killed in a road accident at Salama along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway in Makueni County.

The accident occurred on Saturday, October 3, shortly after midnight when a lorry reportedly lost control after its brakes failed and rammed into several vehicles, including a 14-seater matatu.

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The Catholic Church has confirmed that the 17 victims were parishioners from St. Mathias Mulumba Catholic Church, Mikindani Parish, who were travelling to the Subukia National Shrine in Nakuru County for prayers during the National Prayer Day.

In a statement, Archbishop Martin Kivuva of the Archdiocese of Mombasa confirmed the deaths of the pilgrims.

“We are saddened with lots of grief to announce the untimely passing on of seventeen (17) pilgrims from St. Mathias Mulumba, Mikindani, in an accident that occurred at Salama. The pilgrims were on their way to the National Shrine, Subukia, for the National Prayer Day (NPD),” he said.

Seven other victims were reportedly rushed to Sultan Hamud Sub-County Hospital for medical attention.

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