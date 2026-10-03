Coast leaders back government efforts to address land squatter problem

Mombasa politician Said Abdalla popularly known has hailed the national government’s aggressive new push to resolve historical land injustices by issuing free title deeds to landless citizens.

His remarks come, even as the government is taking a bold step, aimed at resolving long-standing historical land injustices at the coast by issuing 33,000 title deeds to residents.

President Dr. William Ruto during his ongoing coastal tour launched the second phase of the national titling programme, where he initiated the distribution of 300,000 title deeds to residents in Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Lamu, Taita Taveta and Tana River counties.

The issuance of the title deeds is part of the national government’s plan to distribute 500,000 land ownership documents, as it seeks to address longstanding squatter and other land-related challenges that have bedeviled communities in the coast region for decades.

At Mama Ngina Waterfront Grounds, President Ruto has issued 5,000 title deeds to beneficiaries from Dongo Kundu, Waitiki, Mwakirunge, Mikindani and Mafisini settlement schemes across the coastal county.

The programme is part of President Ruto’s administration’s broader efforts to resolve historical and administrative land challenges in the Coast region, where disputes and uncertainty over land ownership have remained a longstanding concern.

The National Land Titling Programme has crossed a major milestone of issuing over one million title deeds countrywide to secure land ownership and resolve historical land injustices.

Abdalla who is a parliamentary aspirant for Nyali constituency in the 2027 general election backed the initiative, noting that the issuance of the land documents will in the long run unlock economic wealth and empower local communities.

He praised the expansion and streamlining of the National Land Titling Programme, emphasizing its role in giving residents permanent land security and economic empowerment

The Nyali parliamentary aspirant said the issuance of title deeds will enable individuals and families to access loans which they can use to initiate development projects and enhance their livelihoods.

He says the large-scale issuance of title deeds marks a significant step in restoring land ownership security to residents who have for decades lived on ancestral and settlement land without formal documentation.

Abdalla says squatters have for decades faced uncertainty, disputes and the constant threat of eviction by private developers and vicious land cartels.

“The steps being taken by the President will directly address the historical land injustices that had long marginalized the local population,” he said.

He said the move would also ensure that hundreds of acres of public land grabbed by private developers and cartels over the years will revert back to local people.

Abdalla says land grabbing in the coastal region has reached alarming proportions and urged relevant authorities to take measures to stop the nefarious activities of land grabbers who are driven by greed.

“The free land titling initiative will protect vulnerable communities and improve livelihoods,” he said.

The parliamentary hopeful has declared his unwavering support for President Ruto and the broad-based government as the country races towards the high-stake 2027 general polls.

Abdalla said the Kenya Kwanza administration deserves another five-year mandate owing to the progressive policies being implemented.

“President Ruto’s administration needs stability and continuity to complete its development agenda for the citizens across the country,” he said.