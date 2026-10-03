County News

Police intercept tanker carrying 10,000 litres of suspected ethanol in Kiambu

KBC Correspondent
By KBC Correspondent
1 Min Read

Police in Kiambu County have intercepted a tanker carrying 10,000 litres of suspected industrial ethanol along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

According to authorities, the consignment was destined for an illicit alcohol manufacturing operation in Nairobi.

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Three people travelling in the tanker were arrested during the operation by officers from Lari Sub-County Police Headquarters.

Kiambu County Commissioner George Matundura, who confirmed the interception, said the suspects are expected to assist investigators in establishing the source and intended destination of the consignment.

Samples of the substance have been taken to the Government Chemist for analysis to establish whether it is industrial ethanol.

Matundura said if the consignment had reached its intended destination and been used to manufacture second-generation alcoholic drinks, it could have generated an estimated street value of Ksh28 million.

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Meanwhile, Kiambu County Police Commander Kennedy Samani has ordered the establishment of police roadblocks along major roads entering the county to facilitate inspection of vehicles and curb the transportation of illicit substances.

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