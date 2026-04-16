Foreigner arrested in anti-drug operation in Coast region

A suspected foreign drug trafficker has been arrested in an anti-narcotics operation in Mombasa County.

A team from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and officers from Kadzandani Police Station followed a trail of information to the Musufini area, where the suspect was apprehended and the illicit trade dismantled.

A subsequent search led to the recovery of heroin packaged in various forms, indicating a well-structured distribution network designed to evade detection while reaching multiple points within the supply chain.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the full scope of the operation, including possible accomplices and distribution links, as authorities intensify efforts to curb the proliferation of hard drugs within the coastal region and beyond.

“The success of this operation underscores the critical role of timely intelligence in combating drug trafficking. It also reflects the Service’s continued resolve to dismantle networks that threaten the safety, health and well-being of communities”, the NPS said.