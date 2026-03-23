Former Kirinyaga Senator Daniel Karaba dies

Former Kirinyaga Senator Daniel Karaba passed away on Monday morning at the age of 78 years.

Announcing his demise, Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru mourned Karaba as a distinguished son of Kirinyaga, whose life was defined by service, humility, and a deep commitment to education and leadership.

In her message of condolence, Governor Waiguru described Mwalimu Karaba as having built a remarkable career as a teacher, principal, and education leader before serving as a two-term Member of Parliament for Kirinyaga Central and later as Senator.

“We have lost a distinguished son of Kirinyaga, Daniel Karaba, whose life was defined by service, humility, and a deep commitment to education and leadership. Mwalimu Karaba built a remarkable career as a teacher, principal, and education leader before serving as a two-term Member of Parliament for Kirinyaga Central and later as Senator.” Goernor Waiguru mourned.

The former senator, popularly known as Mwalimu Karaba built his career in the education sector, rising through ranks from a teacher to a deputy principal and later principal of various schools including, Kagumo High School, Highway Secondary School, Kianyaga High School, Kirimara High School, Njegas Secondary School.

Karaba was also the Chair of Secondary Schools Heads Association between 1984 and 1998.

He ventured into politics in 2002, winning the Kirinyaga Central parliamentary seat on a NARC party ticket. In 2007 he lost the seat to John Ngata Kariuki. Karaba filled a petition challenging the election. In October 2010 the Supreme Court nullified the election. In February 2011 Karaba lost to Joseph Gitari.

The late Karaba served as Senator for Kirinyaga County from 2013 to 2017, after previously representing Kirinyaga Central as a two-term Member of Parliament.

At the Senate, he served as a chairman of education committee in the 9th parliament and was given the same role in the 11th parliament as the Chairman of the Senate Education Committee and was also a member of two Senate committees, the Committee on Delegated Legislation and Committee on Parliamentary Broadcasting and Library.