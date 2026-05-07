Number of affordable housing units completed rise to 6,738

The government completed 5,083 more affordable units last year compared to 1,655 units completed the previous year, official data by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows.

According to the bureau, total number of residential housing units completed by the State Department for Housing and Urban Development (SDHUD) rose to 6,738 units as the government intensifies investments in Affordable Housing Programme (AHP).

As a result, the value of completed housing units under AHP rose from Ksh 4 billion to Ksh 8.4 billion.

“The increase was largely driven by the completed projects under the SDHUD which stood at 6,738 housing units valued at Ksh 7.2 billion in 2025 compared to 1,655 units valued at Ksh 4 billion in 2024,” said KNBS.

Out of the 7,148 units completed last year, the National Housing Corporation (NHC) accounted for 410 units which were valued at Ksh 941 million.

KNBS data further shows that as at December last year, a total of 205,311 housing units valued at Ks 500 billion were under construction.

Out of the total units under construction, AHP accounted for the largest share with 138,474 units under construction valued at Ksh 385.8 billion.

“Social housing projects had 53,350 units under construction with an estimated construction cost of Ksh 81.8 billion, while Institutional housing projects comprised 12,709 units with an estimated construction cost of Ksh 28.6 billion,” noted the bureau.

Since December 2025, NHC had 778 housing units under construction with an estimated value of Ksh 3.7 billion.

During the year, government achieved 96.3pc spending on the AHP after utilizing Ksh 76.1 billion to construct the units against a budget of Ksh 79 billion.

In the current financial year, the state has set aside Ksh 116.7 billion for construction of affordable housing units which is 47.7pc increase when compared to the previous fiscal year.

“This increase reflects the Government’s continued commitment to housing development under the AHP. In the 2024/25 financial year, the budget utilisation rate stood at 96.3pc compared to 32.6pc recorded in 2023/24,” the bureau said in the Economic Survey 2026.