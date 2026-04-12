Wetangula calls out CS Ogamba over shortage of teachers in rural schools

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has called out Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba over the acute shortage of teachers in rural schools.

Speaking at St. Francis Kolongolo Girls Secondary School in Kwanza Constituency on Saturday, Speaker Wetangula urged the Education Ministry to urgently address the imbalance through equitable staff distribution.

Speaker Wetangula emphasized that the current shortage is unjustified particularly in light of the 100,000 teachers already employed and the additional 20,000 more set to be recruited.

He noted that although President William Ruto’s administration had improved the teacher-to-learner ratio significantly, it was unacceptable for Kolongolo Secondary and other rural schools to have a shortage of up to 28 teachers.

The Speaker further urged Education CS Dr. Julius Ogambo to ensure that teacher deployment is guided by fairness and need rather than personal preferences for urban postings.

Additionally, he called upon the local leaders to refrain from engaging in divisive politics and instead work towards fostering unity within the county, a region that exemplifies the nation’s rich diverse and cosmopolitan nature.