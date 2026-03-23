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Koome urges new NLC chairperson, commissioners to uphold Constitution

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

Chief Justice Martha Koome has urged the newly sworn-in chairperson and commissioners of the National Land Commission (NLC) to uphold the Constitution and execute their mandate with integrity, transparency and accountability.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony on Monday, Koome said the commission bears a critical responsibility in managing public land, advising on land policy and addressing historical land injustices.

“I urge the Commission to remain firmly anchored in the Constitution and discharge its mandate with integrity, transparency and accountability. The task of resolving longstanding land disputes and strengthening governance frameworks will demand courage, independence and fidelity to the rule of law,” she said.

Koome also underscored the need for institutional collaboration, noting that the Judiciary stands ready to support the commission in executing its mandate.

The swearing-in marks the start of a six-year term for the new leadership team led by chairperson Abdillahi Saggaf Alawy, alongside six commissioners tasked with overseeing land administration and reforms.

The commissioners are Susan Khakasa Oyatsi, Daniel Murithi Muriungi, Kigen Vincent Cheruiyot, Julie Ouma Oseko, former Banisa MP Mohamed Abdi Haji Mohamed and former Kajiado Woman Representative Mary Yiane Seneta.

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