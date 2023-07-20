Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga arrested

Police on Wednesday evening raided the home of former mungiki leader Maina Njenga.

Njenga, alongside his brother Njoroge Njenga and his personal assistant Ole Lekishe, was arrested in Kiserian area and driven away to undisclosed location.

According to family sources, police officers raided the home at around 8:30 PM and took away the three with some of the officers left behind to conduct a search at the home of the ex-mungiki leader.

The arrest was also confirmed by his lawyer Ndegwa Njiru who said he was unaware where his client is being held.

“My client Maina Njenga arrested and taken to undisclosed location,” read a tweet by Njiru.

It is not clear what motivated police to arrest Maina Njenga. His arrest came on the first day of the planned three days anti-government protests organised by the opposition this week.

Two months ago, he was charged of engaging in criminal activities after he was summoned to appear at the DCI headquarters in Nairobi for questioning after recording a statement at DCI Nakuru.