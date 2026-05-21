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Former OAG employee arrested over forged academic papers

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a former employee of the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) as part of an ongoing crackdown on the use of forged academic certificates.

The suspect, Mercy Akinyi Ofuwa who was arrested on Thursday, is accused of using a forged Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate to secure employment at the OAG.

Investigations conducted by the Commission established that Ms Ofuwa allegedly forged KCSE academic documents purportedly from Umina Secondary School and successfully used them in her application for employment at the Office of the Auditor General.

Upon conclusion of investigations, the Commission forwarded the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who approved charges of forgery, uttering a false document, and fraudulent acquisition of public property amounting to Ksh5,838,790, being salaries allegedly earned by the suspect during her employment at the OAG.

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The suspect has been released on a Ksh50,000 cash bail pending arraignment.

EACC will also file civil proceedings to recover all the salaries and benefits earned by the accused person based on the fake academic qualifications.

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