AthleticsSports

Over 17,000 runners set for 5th Nairobi City Marathon

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

 

The 5th edition of the Nairobi City Marathon, set for the 7th of next month, has attracted over 17,000 runners in four different categories.

The marathon will feature four categories: the 42km full marathon, 21km half marathon, 10km run, and 5km fun run.

The 42km full marathon will kick off at 6:45am, followed by the half marathon at 9am, the 10km run at 10am, and the 5km fun run at 11am.

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The event will start at City Hall, with runners making their way through the city streets, passing by iconic landmarks such as Kencom, International House, Hilton, Mama Ngina, and Moi Avenue, before entering the Nairobi Motorway and making their way to ABC Place and finishing at Uhuru Park.

‘’ Barnaba Korir, Competition Director, echoed Angara’s sentiments, saying, “This event is more than just a race; it’s a trademark of Nairobi’s dynamism and energy. We’re thrilled to have attracted top athletes from around the world, including Jonathan Koririr, John Langat, and Simon Kipkoskei, who will be competing in the 42km full marathon.”

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Both local and international athletes will participate, with winners of the 42km race set to pocket Ksh 3.5 million, while 2nd and 3rd placed runners are set to receive Ksh 2.25 million and Ksh 1.5 million, respectively.

‘’We are proud to be part of this event, which has grown to become a major tourism and economic driver for our city,” said Beneddette Angara, National Bank. “The Nairobi City Marathon has not only promoted wellness and healthy living but has also showcased our city’s vibrant culture and hospitality to the world.”

Meanwhile over 200 runners are expected to turn up for the world athletics under 20 championship between tomorrow and Saturday at Nyayo stadium.

 

 

 

 

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