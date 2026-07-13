Police warn gangs, hooligans as 14 arraigned over Kisumu and Nyahururu violence

The National Police Service (NPS) has issued a stern warning against violence, hooliganism, and political thuggery. This comes as 14 suspects, arrested in connection with Sunday’s unrest in Kisumu and Nyahururu, have been brought before the courts.

In a statement released on Monday, the Service confirmed that the suspects face various charges related to violent incidents that disrupted public order in both towns.

“The National Police Service will not tolerate violence, hooliganism, or any disruption of public peace. We remain steadfast in our duty to maintain law and order. Let it be clear: those who choose chaos will be met with the full force of the law,” the Service stated.

Reaffirming its commitment to public safety, the Service assured that officers nationwide remain dedicated to protecting lives, property, and businesses.

“We reaffirm our commitment to serving and protecting all Kenyans, residents, and visitors. Our officers continue to work tirelessly to safeguard lives, property, and businesses across the country,” the statement added.

Police further indicated that investigations into the incidents are ongoing, pledging to conduct thorough, impartial, and evidence-led inquiries to ensure all those responsible are brought to justice.

The statement follows Sunday’s clashes in Kisumu City, where a confrontation between rival groups resulted in one fatality, several injuries, the torching of nine motorcycles, and damage to a police vehicle. Police arrested eight suspects at the scene, with ongoing investigations aimed at identifying and apprehending additional individuals.

In Nyahururu, police reported that a group attempted to disrupt a political rally by pelting attendees with stones, injuring several people. Among them was a man, who sustained chest injuries, received treatment, and was subsequently discharged. Six suspects were arrested in connection with the incident.

The National Police Service dismissed allegations that police opened fire during the Nyahururu incident. They maintained that officers responded promptly to restore order and arrest those responsible.

The NPS emphasised that no individual is above the law, regardless of social status, political affiliation, or public office, warning that anyone involved in sponsoring criminal gangs, inciting violence, or disrupting lawful gatherings would be prosecuted.