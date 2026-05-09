Four feared trapped in Kajiado building collapse

Four people are reportedly trapped after a building under construction collapsed at Ole Nairi area in Oloolua, Kajiado County

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

” Reports indicate that four people may be trapped under the debris. A multi-agency response team comprising Kenya Red Cross Action Teams, police, the County Government and the National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU) is currently on site conducting rescue efforts, supported by an excavator”, Kenya Red Cross said.

More updates to follow.