Local NewsNEWS

Four feared trapped in Kajiado building collapse

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
1 Min Read

Four people are reportedly trapped after a building under construction collapsed at Ole Nairi area in Oloolua, Kajiado County

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

” Reports indicate that four people may be trapped under the debris. A multi-agency response team comprising Kenya Red Cross Action Teams, police, the County Government and the National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU) is currently on site conducting rescue efforts, supported by an excavator”, Kenya Red Cross said.

More updates to follow.

Council of Governors women caucus launches G7 Strategy in New York
Detectives arrest gold scammers linked to a Senator
Moroccan, French Police Seal joint action plan for security cooperation
Involve Lands Commission from start of projects, NLC boss tells state agencies
Tourism stakeholders call for enhanced security during festive season
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Dr Aboubakar NACANABO Burkina Faso unveils five-year economic plan to boost sovereignty
Next Article Spain: Hantavirus-hit ship expected in Canaries on Sunday
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Ghanaian FM urges end to xenophobic attacks against Africans
International News
Spain: Hantavirus-hit ship expected in Canaries on Sunday
International News
Dr Aboubakar NACANABO
Burkina Faso unveils five-year economic plan to boost sovereignty
International News
Zambia Reiterates Support for Morocco’s Territorial Integrity
International News

You May also Like

Local News

High Court halts impeachment of Kericho Governor Eric Mutai

County NewsNEWS

Kisumu city receives support to improve its organic waste management

Local BusinessLocal News

Ruto: Last-mile road connectivity will link Kenyans to more opportunities

Local NewsNEWS

Kenya Nurses insist planned strike is still on

Show More