Ruto, UN SG António Guterres to commission the expansion of UN’s offices

President William Ruto and UN Secretary-General António Guterres are expected to commission the USD 340 million expansion of a major new conference facility and inauguration of modern office buildings at the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON).

Guterres jetted into the country Monday morning ahead of the inaugural Africa Forward Summit 2026 and to oversee the groundbreaking ceremony set to transform Nairobi into one of the UN’s most significant global hubs.

Modern Infrastructure for a Changing World

The investment includes the now completed replacement of aging office buildings dating back to the 1970s with modern, climate-resilient, and fully accessible facilities, while reducing long-term operational costs and improving efficiency, supporting the accommodation of rising staff numbers.

The Nairobi expansion reflects a broader shift: bringing multilateral decision-making closer to the regions most affected by global challenges. It includes new modern, permanent, and climate-resilient office blocks (US$ 66.2 million) and new upgraded conferencing facilities (US$ 265.7 million) that will increase the number of meeting rooms from 14 to 30, and seating capacity from 2,000 to 9,000 delegates, including a 1,600-seat Assembly Hall, positioning UNON as the third largest UN global hub after New York and Geneva, the fourth being Vienna. In addition, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has invested (US$ 11.2 million) in new office blocks at UNON.

As the only UN Secretariat headquarters in the Global South, UNON has seen a steady expansion of mandates, personnel, and global functions — with more than 4,000 personnel and 88 UN offices currently based at the Gigiri complex. Overall, there are almost 6,000 UN personnel in Kenya and approximately 10,000 dependents from Kenya and neighboring countries.

Kenya’s Role at the Center of a Growing UN Footprint

The UN’s presence in Nairobi is rooted in Kenya’s longstanding support for multilateralism. The UN Gigiri Complex sits on 140 acres of land donated by the Government of Kenya — the largest land contribution made by any host country to the Organization.

Today, Nairobi hosts one of the most complex UN ecosystems globally, supporting operations across more than 160 countries and serving as a hub for climate action, development, and humanitarian coordination.

UN Under-Secretary-General and Director-General of the United Nations Office at Nairobi, Mrs Zainab Hawa Bangura, said: “This is a defining moment for the United Nations in Africa. This investment aligns our presence with where global challenges — and solutions — are increasingly concentrated. Nairobi is not only a host city; it is a strategic centre for delivering the United Nations’ work in the 21st century.”

During his visit, the Secretary-General will also engage in high-level discussions with Kenya’s leadership and participate in regional dialogues, including the Africa Forward Summit, reinforcing the United Nations’ commitment to advancing peace, sustainable development, and climate action across Africa.