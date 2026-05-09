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Burkina Faso unveils five-year economic plan to boost sovereignty

Xinhua
By Xinhua
2 Min Read
Dr Aboubakar NACANABO
Dr Aboubakar NACANABO

Burkina Faso’s Minister of Economy, Finance and Prospective Aboubacar Nacanabo on Friday presented a new five-year national development plan to the transitional Legislative Assembly, outlining a strategic shift toward “productive sovereignty” and industrialization.

The 2026-2030 roadmap aims to overhaul the country’s economic structure by breaking away from a long-standing dependence on raw material exports and foreign financing.

Addressing the deputies, Nacanabo described the program as a declaration of economic sovereignty designed to foster a development model based on local production, processing, and financing.

The minister emphasized that the government is moving away from an “extroverted” economic model to focus on creating mass employment and adding value to national resources.

He noted that this paradigm shift represents one of the most significant structural reforms in the country’s contemporary history, seeking to mobilize national productive forces to better serve the population.

To ensure effective execution, the government will adopt a program-based approach that integrates major structural projects and presidential initiatives. This strategy is expected to enhance coherence across sectors and improve efficiency in budgeting and evaluation.

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Regarding financing, the plan will prioritize budget support and pooled funding mechanisms that align with national priorities and procedures, reinforcing local leadership over development aid.

The government’s vision is to transform Burkina Faso into a resilient and prosperous nation by achieving food, energy, and technological independence. The ultimate goal is to ensure the country no longer “exports raw materials and imports poverty” but instead builds local wealth through industrialization, Nacanabo concluded.

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