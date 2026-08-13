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Nairobi-Garissa flights resume after Ksh710M airport upgrade

KNA
By KNA
4 Min Read

Barely a month after the Garissa airport resumed operations following a Ksh710 million modernisation project funded jointly by the national government and the Garissa County Government, airline companies have started flying the Nairobi Garissa route, a move set to strengthen air connectivity and open new opportunities for the people of Garissa and the wider region.

The upgraded facility, which had been partially closed to allow rehabilitation works, now features an expanded runway, improved taxiways, VIP halls, checking areas, a prayer area and a larger apron designed to accommodate more aircraft and enhance operational efficiency.

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Yesterday, Skyward airlines launched its first flight to the route, and is expected to fly four times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays at a cost of Sh 9,000 for one way.

According to Garissa governor Nathif Jama who graced the launch of the new airline service at the Garissa airport, the introduction of this scheduled service will improve accessibility to Garissa, facilitate the movement of people and goods, and contribute to the growth of tourism, trade, investment and socio-economic activity in the region.

Jama noted that the investment in modernising the airport had now started to bear fruits, and would attract more business opportunities when the Kenya Airport Authority (KAA) fully equipped the airport.

“When we said that let’s expand the runaway and the terminal as a joint initiative between the county and the national government, we knew that we were heading somewhere. I am happy that today, those fruits are being realised. Today in Garissa, we are talking about airline companies serving us,” Jama said.

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“We have this terminal, two VIP halls, a waiting bay for the public, prayer area and checking areas. This is now a complete terminal. We thank the Skyward express for trusting us and for seeing the opportunity in Garissa,” he added.

Captain Mohamed Abdi, who is currently the KAA Manager for Airport Operations at Wilson airport and Northern region lauded the airline for considering the new route for business, while giving assurance of continued cooperation between the authority and the airlines for the safety and comfort of the passengers.

Captain Abdi reiterated that the introduction of the new service for Garissa airport was not simply about adding another flight to the schedule but strengthening connectivity, opening new opportunities and bringing communities closer to the rest of the country.

“Kenya Airports Authority is committed to providing safe, secure, efficient and reliable airport infrastructure that enables airlines to operate effectively and passengers to travel with confidence. We are therefore delighted to welcome Skyward Express as a partner in expanding air connectivity through Garissa airport. We commend the Skyward Express for its confidence in this market and for investing in the expansion of air services to Garissa. We assure the airline of KAA’s continued cooperation and support as we work together to ensure that this route is successful and sustainable,” Captain Abdi said.

“We also recognize the contribution of the county government of Garissa for the construction of the terminal building. As we launch this new service today, we are not only celebrating a new route, we are accelerating opportunity, connectivity and a shared vision for the development of the North eastern region,” he added.

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