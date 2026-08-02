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From addict to doctor: An 18-year journey of hope

The addiction consumed nearly two decades of his life before he sought help, recovered and returned to school. 22 years after completing secondary education, he finally graduated as a medical doctor.

Antony Kioko
By Antony Kioko
2 Min Read

For 18 years, alcohol and drugs robbed Dr Andrew Mwengwa Thuka of his dreams, derailing the life of a brilliant student who scored a straight A and 82 points in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

Today, he is a qualified medical doctor, a living testament that recovery from addiction is possible, no matter how long the struggle lasts.

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Dr Mwengwa’s remarkable transformation took centre stage during the launch of his book, Walking Through My Own Ashes, which chronicles his painful descent into addiction, the years he lost, and the determination that enabled him to rebuild his life.

He recalls experimenting with cigarettes while still in Standard Seven before progressing to alcohol, cannabis, inhalants and injectable drugs.

The addiction consumed nearly two decades of his life before he sought help, recovered and returned to school. 22 years after completing secondary education, he finally graduated as a medical doctor.

The launch became more than a celebration of a book but a message of hope to thousands of Kenyans battling substance abuse.

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Former addicts shared how addiction had delayed their careers, destroyed families, stalled marriages and left many struggling financially before they found the path to recovery.

Parents also recounted the anguish of watching their children sink into addiction and the joy of seeing some reclaim their lives.

Deliverance Church Thika Bishop Kennedy Mbatia called for a united approach in combating drug and substance abuse, saying the crisis cannot be left to families, churches or government alone.

He urged communities, institutions and faith-based organisations to work together in prevention, rehabilitation and reintegration of recovering addicts.

 

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