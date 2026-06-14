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Meru: Ksh1.2B Gakoromone Market to benefit over 3,000 traders

KBC Correspondent
By KBC Correspondent
2 Min Read

More than 3,000 traders at Gakoromone Open-Air Market in Meru Town are expected to benefit from a modern market currently under construction by the national government.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the traders’ relocation site in the Konje area of Meru Town, Meru County Secretary David Baario said the facility would be among the best markets not only in Kenya but also in East and Central Africa once completed.

Baario noted that, in addition to the Gakoromone Market project, the national government has initiated several other development projects across the country.

Meru Municipality Board Chairman Kirimi Mungania said preparations for the relocation site are underway, with the contractor working to ensure traders can move and pave the way for the construction of the new Gakoromone Market.

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He urged residents to take advantage of the projects being implemented by the national government in Meru Town, noting that the ultra-modern market is part of efforts to position Meru Municipality for city status.

Meru Municipality Administrator Gitobu Nkanata said the municipality’s management welcomes the construction of the modern market, saying it will significantly boost revenue collection in Meru County.

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Meanwhile, contractors in Meru County have expressed dissatisfaction with how the national government is awarding contracts for its projects in the region.

According to local contractor John Nchebere, contractors from the county are being overlooked despite applying for tenders, denying them an opportunity to benefit from the projects.

He claimed that many contracts are being awarded to firms from outside the county.

Nchebere further alleged that construction materials used in the projects are being sourced from outside Meru County, leaving local hardware businesses without opportunities to benefit from the ongoing developments.

The Gakoromone Ultra-Modern Market is estimated to cost between Ksh800 million and Ksh1.2 billion.

The facility will feature modern amenities, including cold rooms for fresh produce storage, ICT hubs, e-commerce spaces, lactation rooms for nursing mothers, and reliable electricity and Wi-Fi connectivity.

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