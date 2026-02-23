Garissa: MCA, two others to be arraigned in court over graft

A Garissa Member of County Assembly and two former County officials are set to be arraigned in court today (Monday) over graft allegations.

According to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) the three will face charges on fraudulent payments totaling Ksh 51.4 million.

The three officials; Abdi Ibrahim Daar – Member of County Assembly (MCA), Balambala Ward, Mohamud Dubow Korane – former Director, Accounting Services, County Government of Garissa and Yussuf Bethe Ali – former Senior Principal Economist, County Government of Garissa were arrested by EACC officials on 22nd February 2026.

The trio are scheduled to be arraigned before the Garissa Law Courts for plea taking.

More to follow…