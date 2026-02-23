Local NewsNEWS

Sapit urges IEBC to take stern action on rogue politicians

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
Anglican Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit

Anglican Archbishop, Jackson ole Sapit, has called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to take strong measures to control violence fueled by early campaigns.

Sapit says it’s the commissions responsibility to control politicians accused of using youths to cause chaos.

Speaking on the political situation in the country, after a church service at St. Chrispinus church in Bungoma, Sapit expressed his concerns about the increase in political intolerance, warning that violence has no place in the democratic process.

The Bishop emphasised that when campaigning time comes, it should be about policy discussions and not acts of violence.

He urged politicians to be good role models to their followers and avoid using criminals against their opponents.

Sapit noted that elections are just a phase and should not be used to undermine peace that is key to social and economic stability.

President Ruto chairs special Cabinet meeting on El Nino mitigation measures

Elsewhere, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has warned political leaders across the country against allegedly using youths to fuel violence, saying the government will deal firmly with those found culpable.

Speaking in Suna West Sub-County, in Migori County, where he attended a fundraising drive and church service at Shirikisho Church, Omollo said the government will not allow politicians to use violence to intimidate rivals or disrupt political activities.

The PS at the same time strongly defended the security agencies, insisting that law enforcement officers remain committed to maintaining order but cannot be faulted for chaos fueled by political incitement.

He said leaders must take responsibility for their actions instead of blaming security agencies when violence erupts.

