County News

Three firearms, 43 rounds of ammunition voluntarily surrendered in Tana River

Florence Oyasi
By Florence Oyasi
1 Min Read

Three illegally owned firearms and 43 rounds of ammunition have been voluntarily surrendered by members of the public in Tana River County.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), two AK-47 rifles and 35 rounds of ammunition were handed over to a multi-agency security team in Bangale.

Another firearm and eight rounds of ammunition were also surrendered in Tana North Sub-County.

The service says the voluntary handover of the weapons demonstrates increased cooperation between residents and security agencies.

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“The multi-agency approach, working in close coordination with local stakeholders, continues to create an environment in which members of the public are increasingly choosing dialogue and cooperation over silence,” NPS said in a statement.

The NPS has urged members of the public to continue sharing information on illegal firearms and other criminal activities through its toll-free numbers and other reporting channels.

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