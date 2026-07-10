Mombasa youth eye global cruise ship careers

Bandari Maritime Academy continues to position Kenyan youth for opportunities in the global maritime industry, with growing numbers enrolling for the mandatory Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping for seafarers (STCW) basic course as they prepare for careers at sea.

Among the latest trainees is Omar Said from Mtongwe, Mombasa County, who has enrolled at the Academy with ambitions of securing employment on international cruise ships.

Armed with a certificate in computer packages, Said believes the STCW Basic Safety Training course is the crucial next step towards realising his maritime career goals.

He says the growing employment opportunities in the maritime sector, including the Government’s initiative to expand seafaring jobs for Kenyans, motivated him to seek internationally recognised training at Bandari Maritime Academy.

“The President signed a deal with Norwegian shipping lines to hire 1,000 seafarers, and that’s why I came to Bandari Maritime Academy to get the relevant certification,” he said.

Said is encouraging fellow youth to seize the available opportunities by enrolling in maritime training programmes that equip them with the qualifications required by the global shipping industry.

“The only way to secure these jobs is by getting the right certificates. I encourage my fellow youth to register for maritime courses so they can benefit from these employment opportunities. Jobs are available, but you must have the required certification,” he added.

As Kenya continues to strengthen its presence in the international maritime labour market, Bandari Maritime Academy remains committed to producing competent, safety-conscious and globally competitive seafarers through internationally recognised training programmes that meet industry standards.