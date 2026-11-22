Germany’s Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is set to visit Kenya on 25th November as part of a five-day African tour covering Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana and Kenya.

During his visit, he is scheduled to meet President William Ruto at State House for bilateral talks. His programme will also include engagements in healthcare, digital services, skills development, arts and culture, as well as nature and biodiversity conservation.

The visit will provide an opportunity to further deepen the longstanding partnership between Germany and Kenya.