The National Liberal Party (NLP), led by Dr. August Muli, has officially withdrawn from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition, marking a fresh political realignment ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the party said the decision to exit the coalition took effect immediately after extensive consultations with its National Executive Council, county chairpersons, party delegates and grassroots members across the country.

The party said it joined Azimio in good faith with the aim of building a united, democratic and people-centred political alliance, but had since concluded that the coalition no longer reflected its values, vision and aspirations.

“NLP joined Azimio in good faith, with the hope of building a united, democratic and people-centred coalition. However, after careful reflection, the Party has concluded that the coalition no longer reflects the values, vision, and aspirations for which NLP stands,” the party said.

The party cited liberty, accountability, devolution, economic dignity and leadership that listens to the people as the principles guiding its decision to chart an independent political path.

Following the withdrawal, NLP announced that it will soon unveil its presidential candidate during a National Delegates Convention whose date will be communicated in the coming days.

The party also said it will field candidates for elective positions including governor, senator, member of parliament, women representative and county assembly seats in the 2027 General Election.

Despite leaving the coalition, the party maintained that it was parting ways with its former partners respectfully and without hostility.

“We part ways with respect, and without hostility,” the statement said.

NLP said it will continue to champion the interests of farmers, young people, women, persons with disabilities, small traders and marginalized communities across the country.

The party’s exit adds to the growing political manoeuvres ahead of the 2027 polls, with parties seeking to strengthen their individual identities and broaden their support bases. Attention now shifts to the presidential candidate Dr. Muli’s party will present as it seeks to establish itself as a standalone political force.