Ruto pledges more resources for Northern Kenya as three-day tour ends

President William Ruto wound up his three-day tour of Northern Kenya with a pledge to further push more resources to a region long neglected from national development.

Only by fully integrating and mainstreaming the North into Kenya’s development agenda, the President pointed out, can the country benefit from the vast untapped potential of the region.

“Northern Kenya is not peripheral; it is central to the development of Kenya,” he said at Maalimin in Lagdera Constituency, Garissa County, on Tuesday.

He added: “I am on a mission to correct the historical injustices and marginalisation suffered by fellow Kenyans from this region for far too long.”

He explained that his administration has doubled efforts to take essential services, including water, electricity, schools and roads, among others, to the region.

The President broke ground for the construction of the Ksh72.2 million Maalimin Mini-Grid, which will light up more than 500 households in the area.

Overall, President Ruto said, the Government is investing Ksh4.1 billion to connect 26,000 households in Wajir County, Ksh2.5 billion to power 18,600 homes in Mandera, and Ksh1.6 billion to connect 8,300 households in Garissa County.

Earlier at Kotulo in Tarbaj Constituency, Wajir, he inspected the construction of the 64km Tarbaj-Kotulo stretch of the 750km Isiolo-Mandera road, which is being built at a cost of Ksh100 billion.

He said the government, through a multi-agency team, has neutralised the threat posed by Al Shabab militants, thus bringing peace to villages and allowing the project to proceed with minimal interruption.

Present were Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, Governors Ahmed Abdullahi (Wajir) and Nathif Jama (Garissa), MPs and MCAs, among other leaders.

Later, President Ruto commissioned the Ksh460 million Eldas Water Supply Project and laid the foundation stone for the 580-bed capacity Eldas Teachers Training College, both in Eldas Constituency, Wajir.

Addressing residents of Eldas town, he urged parents across Northern Kenya to take advantage of the Government’s heavy investment in education by taking their children to school.

“It would be foolish, after such investment in education, to force your children to stay home and take care of cattle instead of taking them to school,” he said.

The President directed security officials in the region to be vigilant and ensure that all children go to school, and take firm action against offending parents.

Across Wajir County, President Ruto said the Government is investing Ksh15 billion to build 18 modern markets, hostels for 2,000 students, and 4,600 affordable housing units, thus improving living standards and creating employment for local people.

Additionally, he called on residents to register with the Social Health Authority (SHA) to benefit from Government medical insurance.

He lamented the low enrollment numbers in the region, pointing out that registration in Wajir only stands at a lowly 35 per cent.

President Ruto explained to residents that SHA membership will enable the Government to access accurate data for proper planning.

“You must all register with SHA for Government to take care of your medical bills. Without doing this, we cannot help you in times of need,” he said.

The President pointed out that this week, the Government has disbursed KSh12.7 billion to pay claims to hospitals nationwide, including health facilities in Northern Kenya.

Last week, he added, the Government had dispatched medical equipment to hospitals in the region, enabling them to offer more specialised services.

President Ruto urged residents of the region to ignore his political opponents, whom he said have little to offer in national transformation.

“Some of them have held top leadership positions in this country, yet they have little to show. So far, their only achievement is giving me nicknames,” he said.

Later, President Ruto inspected the Garissa-Ijara road stretch, part of the larger Lamu-Garissa-Ijara road.