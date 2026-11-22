Teachers hired by school Boards of Management will be absorbed into Government payroll to ease the financial burden on parents, President William Ruto has announced.

The President said parents should no longer be required to shoulder the responsibility of paying teachers, which he described as a core obligation of the Government.

“I want all teachers employed by Boards of Management placed on Government payroll. Parents should not continue paying for teachers because that is the responsibility of the Government,” he said at Kipsigon in Mount Elgon Constituency, Bungoma County, on day three of his development tour of the Western region.

President Ruto explained that the directive is part of his administration’s affirmative action measures to promote equity and ensure that learners across the country enjoy equal opportunities to quality education regardless of their backgrounds.

He said the Government had employed 100,000 teachers in the past four years and would recruit 20,000 more next month.

Additionally, the President noted that the Government had built 23,000 classrooms across the country to improve the learning environment, address congestion and expand access to education.

On land ownership, President Ruto reaffirmed his commitment to resolving longstanding land disputes in Mount Elgon Constituency.

The President issued 1,845 title deeds to beneficiaries of Chepyuk Settlement Scheme Phase III, with another 2,000 title deeds in the pipeline for phase two of the project.

“We will make sure that no Kenyan continues living like a squatter in their own country,” he said.

He challenged leaders of settlement schemes to stop unnecessary wrangles and allow the issuance of additional ownership documents to deserving beneficiaries.

The President also urged young people to resist attempts by politicians to exploit them for criminal activities or political expediency.

“Don’t agree to be misused by politicians to commit crimes or engage in blogging for them,” he said.

Instead, he encouraged the youth to take advantage of the Government’s various empowerment programmes to improve their skills and secure opportunities.

On the forthcoming elections, President Ruto accused his political opponents of attempting to undermine the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) through what he termed unnecessary demands, arguing that such actions reflected a lack of confidence in their electoral prospects.

“If you want to work in the IEBC, apply. If you wanted to be procurement officers, you should have applied so that you know where ballot papers will be procured from. Those institutions are run by competent Kenyans and we must respect them,” he said.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula expressed confidence that the President would receive overwhelming support from Bungoma and the wider Western Kenya region in the next General Election.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi similarly expressed confidence in the President’s re-election prospects, declaring: “We want the two terms without a petition,” adding that President Ruto had initiated an infrastructure revolution in Kenya.

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka commended the President for what he described as the equitable distribution of development projects across the country, saying the approach would strengthen his support ahead of the elections.

Later, in Sirisia Constituency, President Ruto launched the construction of a modern market, commissioned the Mayanja-Bisuni-Sirisia road and addressed residents at Sirisia town.

He continued with his development tour in Matungu Constituency, Kakamega County, and Vihiga.

Also present were Cooperatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, MPs, Members of County Assemblies and other leaders.