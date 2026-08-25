Ghanaian researchers develop plant-based lubricant for motorcycle engines

Researchers at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, Ghana, have developed a bio-lubricant from Jatropha curcas oil for use in motorcycle engines. The product met international standards and demonstrated reliable performance during testing over 12,000 kilometres, as reported by Ghana News Agency (GNA), a partner of TV BRICS.

The researchers chemically modified the plant oil through esterification, transesterification and epoxidation before adding performance-enhancing components. The resulting lubricant recorded a viscosity index of 227, indicating stable performance across a wide range of operating temperatures.

The formulation also demonstrated a flash point of 230°C and a pour point of -20°C, while its free fatty acid content and acid value remained within recommended limits. During a 12,000-kilometre motorcycle engine test, the lubricant maintained acceptable viscosity and thermal stability. Analysis of engine wear using X-ray fluorescence showed that metal wear particles remained within established equipment guidelines.

The findings indicate that Jatropha curcas oil could serve as a renewable base material for automotive lubricants. According to Benneta Koomson, a co-author of the study, the research demonstrates the potential to supplement petroleum-derived products with plant-based alternatives. Jatropha curcas is a perennial plant that can grow on marginal soils and is found in arid and semi-arid tropical regions.

The researchers noted that the study contributes to the development of plant-based materials for automotive applications. Jatropha curcas also contains a range of naturally occurring compounds, including glycosides, tannins, phytosterols and flavonoids.

Courtesy/ TV BRICS