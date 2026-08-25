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Preparations begin for Kenya’s participation in 2026th EAC MSME trade fair in Rwanda 

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

Preparations for Kenya’s participation in the 26th East African Community (EAC) Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Trade Fair have commenced in earnest following the commissioning of the multi-sectoral National Organising Committee by the Cabinet Secretary for Co-operatives and MSME Development, Wycliffe Oparanya.

The trade fair is scheduled to take place in Kigali, Rwanda, from 30th October to 8th November 2026.

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Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, CS Oparanya said Kenya
national preparations must therefore go beyond participation at the exhibition to ensure that Kenyan MSMEs are strategically positioned to secure business linkages, access new markets and build sustainable partnerships across the region.

Principal Secretary, State Department for MSME Development, Susan Mang’eni

Principal Secretary, State Department for MSME Development, Susan Mang’eni, said the EAC market presents a significant opportunity for Kenyan MSMEs, given the Community’s population of approximately 331 million people and a combined Gross Domestic Product of about USD 356 billion.

She noted that the size of the regional market provides an important platform for Kenyan enterprises to expand beyond domestic markets, enter regional value chains and ultimately position themselves for participation in global markets.

“The EAC market provides a real opportunity for our MSMEs to scale their enterprises, access new customers and integrate into regional and global value chains. Our participation in Kigali must therefore translate into sustainable business opportunities beyond the trade fair,” said Mang’eni.

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Chairman of the Micro and Small Enterprises Authority (MSEA) Board, James Mureu, underscored the importance of market access as a prerequisite for enterprise growth, job creation and productive investment in the MSME sector.

The Committee will coordinate preparations across key areas including trade and market access, logistics, immigration and border facilitation, product development and standards, investment promotion, marketing, technology, private-sector engagement and diplomatic relations.

Kenya will also host Kenya Day on 5th November 2026, which will provide a platform to showcase the country’s MSMEs, investment opportunities, innovations and national development priorities.

The occasion will further strengthen high-level diplomatic, trade and business engagements between Kenya and other EAC Partner States.

Kenya’s participation in the 26th EAC MSME Trade Fair is part of the Government’s broader efforts to expand market access for MSMEs, strengthen regional value chains, promote value addition and enable Kenyan enterprises to take advantage of opportunities presented by the EAC and the 1.3 billion-person African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) market.

 

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