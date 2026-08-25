Regional Urology, Nephrology centre nears opening

Preparations are underway for the official opening of the East Africa Centre of Excellence in Urology and Nephrology (EACE-UN), a specialised Level 6B facility established to expand access to advanced kidney and urological care.

Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga toured the Centre to assess its readiness to begin delivering specialised services. He inspected the modular operating theatres, Intensive Care Unit, High Dependency Unit, advanced diagnostic laboratories, MRI and radiology services, biorepository and integrated command centre.

The tour also covered the renal replacement therapy unit, which includes dedicated capacity for paediatric dialysis.

Once commissioned, the Centre will provide specialised interventions, including dialysis and kidney transplantation, while supporting advanced clinical training and research. It will strengthen Kenya’s capacity to manage complex kidney and urological conditions and serve patients from across East Africa.

By bringing advanced care closer to patients, the Centre is expected to reduce the need to seek specialised kidney treatment abroad and support access to quality and affordable healthcare under the Government’s Universal Health Coverage agenda.

Dr Oluga was accompanied by the Head of the East Africa Centre of Excellence in Urology and Nephrology, Dr Martin Sirengo, and members of the EAKI project team.