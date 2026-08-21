Morocco marks major recovery in dams as filling rate hits 70%

The water storage in Morocco’s dams has continued to improve, with the national overall filling rate reaching 68.66%, according to the latest official data released by the “Maa Dialna” platform, affiliated with the Ministry of Equipment and Water.

The water reserve volume in the dams reached approximately 11.69 billion cubic meters out of a total capacity estimated at around 17.03 billion cubic meters.

This marks a striking improvement compared to the same period last year, when the filling rate did not exceed 34.54%.

Consequently, the dam filling rate rose by more than 34 percentage points year-on-year, an indicator reflecting a significant improvement in the Kingdom’s water situation compared to last year.

At the river basin level, the Tensift basin maintained its lead nationally with a filling rate of 82.99%, followed by the Sebou basin in second place at 81.67%.

The Sebou basin is one of the Kingdom’s largest river basins in terms of storage capacity, with its recorded water reserve reaching about 4.39 billion cubic meters, making it one of the primary contributors to boosting total national reserves.

While these figures reflect a tangible improvement in Morocco’s water status compared to last year, the increase in the filling rate does not eliminate the ongoing need for prudent water management, particularly given the rising demand for water and the disparity in rainfall across regions and basins.

The progression of dam storage over the coming months will remain tied to rainfall levels and water inflows, alongside consumption rates and the measures adopted to ensure resource sustainability and secure the needs of various sectors.