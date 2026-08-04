Ghana’s rice production project receives $18.8M funding

Ghana has secured a total of $18.8 million (Ksh 2.4b) from the African Development Bank (AfDB) to boost its local rice production.

The grant which will be utilised under the Regional West Africa Resilient Rice Value Chains (REWARD) Project is also expected to help the West African nation strengthen food security, and create jobs across the agricultural value chain.

“This project will help strengthen Ghana’s rice value chain by increasing productivity, improving market access, and supporting agribusiness development,” said Halima Hashi Country Manager, Ghana Country Office, AfDB.

Official data puts Ghana’s annual rice production capacity at 600,000 tonnes against a consumption requirement of 1.3 million tonnes forcing the country to import the deficit.

The bank says the grant will help increase rice productivity, improve market systems, and reduce Ghana’s dependence on rice imports, while enhancing the competitiveness of locally produced rice.

“By investing in climate-resilient agriculture, the initiative will contribute to food security, job creation, and more inclusive economic growth,” added Hashi.

Ghana will also use the funds support the modernisation of rice processing facilities, strengthen market linkages, and promote greater private sector participation across the rice value chain.