Fake police officer arrested in Kilimani, firearm recovered

A man suspected of impersonating a police officer was Monday arrested at L’Arc Casino in Yaya Centre, Kilimani after detectives responded to a distress call.

The operation led to the recovery of a firearm, 100 rounds of ammunition and several police-related items.

The suspect, identified as Philemon Kiplangat Chepkwony, was arrested inside a black motor vehicle, registration number KCJ 468Z.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a CZ 75 SP-01 pistol, an empty 9mm magazine, a pair of handcuffs, a fake Certificate of Appointment identifying him as a Police Constable and a forged firearm certificate.

Detectives later searched the suspect’s rented house in Waluku Village, Dagoretti North, where they recovered another 100 rounds of 9mm ammunition packed in two boxes, each containing 50 rounds.

The suspect is being processed ahead of his arraignment as investigations continue to establish the source of the recovered firearm and ammunition, as well as the extent of the alleged impersonation.

The recovered firearm, ammunition and the impounded motor vehicle have been secured as exhibits.