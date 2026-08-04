Gor Mahia seek revenge on Al Hilal two years after CECAFA heartbreak

Gor Mahia will look to exorcise old demons on Tuesday when they meet Sudanese giants Al Hilal SC in the CECAFA Kagame Cup semi-final at Kigali’s Pelé Stadium, with a place in the final on the line.

The two sides last met in July 2024, when Al Hilal handed K’Ogalo a 2-0 defeat in the group stage of that year’s tournament in Tanzania. Al Hilal went on to finish third that year, while Gor Mahia’s campaign ended short of the podium. This time, the stakes are higher; the winner advances directly to the final.

There’s added weight to Tuesday’s clash beyond bragging rights. A win would take Gor Mahia a step closer to finally lifting the Kagame Cup, a title that has eluded the club for over four decades.

Beyond silverware, the tournament is also doubling as a testing ground for the club as it builds toward its upcoming continental assignment in the CAF Champions League.

Charles Akonnor’s men arrive in good form, topping Group A on goal difference after big wins over APR FC and a battling 1-0 victory over Garde Républicaine, sandwiched around a narrow loss to Vipers SC.

But the campaign hasn’t come without cost. Squad depth has been tested by injuries, most notably winger Samuel Kapen, who suffered a complete ACL tear and faces six to twelve months on the sidelines. Akonnor has defended his heavy rotation policy, insisting it was necessary to keep the squad fresh for the knockout stages.

Tactically, this promises to be a genuine contrast in styles. Akonnor’s Gor Mahia operate in an attacking 4-3-3, relying on full-backs pushing forward to supply width and service for the front three. Al Hilal, under Guy Bukasa, favour a compact, disciplined 4-1-4-1 built around a defensive midfield shield, prioritising structure over open football.

The winner will have to wait a little longer to discover their final opponent. In the tournament’s other last-four tie, kicking off later the same evening, South Sudanese champions Jamus FC take on group-stage form horse Rayon Sports, who cruised through their pool unbeaten.

The final is set for Friday at Amahoro Stadium, with the third-place playoff staged earlier that day, meaning Gor Mahia’s date with history could come just three days away.