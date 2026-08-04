FootballSports

Gor Mahia seek revenge on Al Hilal two years after CECAFA heartbreak

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
3 Min Read

Gor Mahia will look to exorcise old demons on Tuesday when they meet Sudanese giants Al Hilal SC in the CECAFA Kagame Cup semi-final at Kigali’s Pelé Stadium, with a place in the final on the line.

The two sides last met in July 2024, when Al Hilal handed K’Ogalo a 2-0 defeat in the group stage of that year’s tournament in Tanzania. Al Hilal went on to finish third that year, while Gor Mahia’s campaign ended short of the podium. This time, the stakes are higher; the winner advances directly to the final.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

There’s added weight to Tuesday’s clash beyond bragging rights. A win would take Gor Mahia a step closer to finally lifting the Kagame Cup, a title that has eluded the club for over four decades.

Beyond silverware, the tournament is also doubling as a testing ground for the club as it builds toward its upcoming continental assignment in the CAF Champions League.

Charles Akonnor’s men arrive in good form, topping Group A on goal difference after big wins over APR FC and a battling 1-0 victory over Garde Républicaine, sandwiched around a narrow loss to Vipers SC.

But the campaign hasn’t come without cost. Squad depth has been tested by injuries, most notably winger Samuel Kapen, who suffered a complete ACL tear and faces six to twelve months on the sidelines. Akonnor has defended his heavy rotation policy, insisting it was necessary to keep the squad fresh for the knockout stages.

Osimhen and Lookman headlines Nigeria’s 28 man AFCON squad
Sawe to return to Berlin,eyes another record
Thunder ready to strike at the BAL Nile Conference in Kigali
All set ahead of inaugural Estuary Wetsand Marathon

Tactically, this promises to be a genuine contrast in styles. Akonnor’s Gor Mahia operate in an attacking 4-3-3, relying on full-backs pushing forward to supply width and service for the front three. Al Hilal, under Guy Bukasa, favour a compact, disciplined 4-1-4-1 built around a defensive midfield shield, prioritising structure over open football.

The winner will have to wait a little longer to discover their final opponent. In the tournament’s other last-four tie, kicking off later the same evening, South Sudanese champions Jamus FC take on group-stage form horse Rayon Sports, who cruised through their pool unbeaten.

The final is set for Friday at Amahoro Stadium, with the third-place playoff staged earlier that day,  meaning Gor Mahia’s date with history could come just three days away.

Uganda Cranes final 25-man squad for CHAN announced
Bayern Munich: Thomas Tuchel to leave at end of season
FKF PL: Kakamega Homeboyz move second,AFC in first league win
200 to take part in the fourth leg of NCBA Golf series
Cherotich and Lemngole advance to the 3000 msc final in Tokyo
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Azimio begins coalition reset for 2027 elections
Next Article Ghana’s rice production project receives $18.8M funding
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Lamu residents seek ironclad deal for Dangote’s Ksh 2.2T refinery
Business Local Business
Algeria seals Starlets’ fate as Kenya’s WAFCON dream dies in Rabat
Sports WAFCON 2026
Fake police officer arrested in Kilimani, firearm recovered
County News
Ghana’s rice production project receives $18.8M funding
Business International Business

You May also Like

AFCON 2023Football

Know your AFCON 2023 group A teams

FootballSports

South Africa shock Morrocco as Hakimi misses penalty

2026 FIFA World CupFootball

Ronaldo and Portugal battle debutants in high-pressure redemption match

FootballSports

Interim FKF CEO Patrick Korir resigns

Show More