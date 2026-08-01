Zambia and Nigeria clash as defending champions seek to regain title campaign

When 10-time African record winners and defending champions Nigeria take on 2022 bronze medalists Zambia, African Football enthusiasts will be treated to nothing less than sumptuous football – a proper clash of the titans.

This matchup between these two giants in the second matchday of Group C at the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2026 is expected to produce fireworks.

The match will be broadcast by KBC TV kicking off at 11PM East Africa Time.

Zambia, impressive in their opening 6-0 victory against Egypt, will face a Nigeria side with their backs against the wall after their surprising 3-2 loss to debutants Malawi.

The Copper Queens can take a decisive step towards the quarterfinals with a second consecutive win. And on the other side, the Super Falcons can no longer afford any mistakes. Another defeat would mean their premature elimination – an unimaginable scenario for the reigning champions who are one of only two teams to compete in every WAFCON edition.

Nora Häuptle: “We expect the best from Nigeria”

While Zambia approaches this match with confidence, coach Nora Häuptle is avoiding any over-optimism. She expects a strong response from the Nigerians. “Nigeria will come with everything they have. They need to win to stay alive in this tournament,” warned the Swiss coach.

Despite the Super Falcons’ defeat to Malawi, she pointed out that their performance did not fully reflect their potential.

“They started their match against Malawi very well and created several chances. We know their strength and we know they are capable of raising their level.”

For the coach, however, the key remains her team’s ability to execute their own game plan.

“We are focused on ourselves. We have a very clear plan to face them. If it is executed precisely on the pitch, we are convinced that we can beat Nigeria.” A Zambia side that refuses to play it safe.

When asked about the possibility of settling for a draw, Häuptle dismisses the idea. She says, “Zambia never plays for a draw. It’s not in our DNA. We always play to win.”

She also believes her team has made significant progress since their elimination against Nigeria in the quarterfinals of the previous edition; a heavy 5-0 defeat back then.

“We learned a tremendous amount from that match. We became much more tactically flexible and we also grew a lot thanks to the matches played this year against teams in the world’s top 20.”

Tactically, she knows that transitions will be crucial. She emphasizes, “We must be able to attack with intensity while remaining perfectly organized defensively. Our balance will be essential to prevent Nigerian counter-attacks.”

One of Zambia’s dependable players and the most expensive transfer in Women’s Football two years ago and now captain Rachael Kundananji does not underestimate the magnitude of the challenge.

“We are ready. We know it won’t be an easy match. We must be mentally and physically ready. The ball is round. No matter the quality of the opponent, everything depends on our approach.”

The striker points out that this match has been in preparation for several months.

“We knew from the draw that it would be a very tough group. We know Nigeria, and they know us too. We are ready.” A victory would have implications far beyond the standings.

“Beating Nigeria would mean a great deal, not only to us but to the entire Zambian people. Facing the best teams always pushes us to improve.”

The Super Falcons want a fresh start

In the face of criticism following Nigeria’s shock loss to Malawi in their opener, head coach Justine Madugu responds to critics who heavily criticized his tactics and the team in general saying, “We know what we’re doing. We’ve put the first match behind us. The atmosphere in the group is good, and we’re now looking ahead to Zambia.”

When asked about the criticism surrounding his tactical choices, the coach responds calmly, “People have the right to ask questions because we lost. But it wasn’t the first match I’ve managed with this team. We’ve won many others. We know what we’re doing.”

Madugu reiterates that his decisions are based on observed training performances and the game plan.

“We evaluate the players every day. Sometimes the choices work, sometimes they don’t. I take full responsibility and I want to do better in the next match.”

The coach knows his team is fighting for their survival. He says, “It’s win or nothing. We know perfectly well what’s at stake. We want to be at the World Cup and we will do everything to correct the mistakes of the first match.”

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie adds, “A defeat doesn’t make us a bad team.”

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, criticized after the first matchday, insists she quickly regained her confidence. She explains, “We learned from our mistakes. Losing to Malawi doesn’t make us a bad team. We’re only looking ahead to the next match.”

The three-time African Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year also wanted to thank the fans who showed her their support. She says, “Criticism is part of football. I’ve been a professional for almost 10 years and I’m very strong mentally. My teammates, the staff, and many Nigerians have supported me. I’m ready.”