GolfSports

Golf: Players to jostle for tickets as NCBA series heads to Railways

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
3 Min Read

Over 130 golfers are taking part in the 6th round of the NCBA Golf series which will be held at the Railways golf Club,Nairobi.

Winners from the Railways leg will qualify for the series finale expected to be held later this year at Karen Country Club.

Golfers will battle for top honors in multiple categories including the overall gross winner men, overall gross winner lady, overall gross runners up men, overall gross runners up lady, the third and fourth best overall gross, and junior winner.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) circuit is expected to climax Sunday at Moi Airbase Golf Club after two days of intense competition.

Muthaiga Golf Clubs Jay Sandhu in action during the 2026 NCBA Muthaiga Open

The tournament has attracted a competitive field of slightly over 70 golfers, including Rwanda’s Jean D’amour Hitayezu and Felix Dusabe of Kigali Golf Resort & Villas. Among the Kenyan players expected to contend is Michael Warigia of Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club, who heads into the event in strong form after finishing third at last weekend’s NCBA Muthaiga Open.

Also expected to feature are Longwe Kamoza and Isaac Makokha, as players battle for valuable Order of Merit points and a share of the KES 500,000 prize purse on offer.

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Speaking ahead of the  action, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to the development of golf in Kenya.

“At NCBA, we believe in creating platforms that nurture talent and bring the golfing community together. The NCBA Golf Series continues to provide golfers across the country with an opportunity to compete, grow their game, and build meaningful connections. As the series heads to Railway this weekend, we look forward to another exciting round of competition and to seeing more players earn their place at the Grand Finale. It is also a weekend that has action for the elite amateurs as the KAGC circuit continues with the newly introduced Ulinzi Invitational, as well as something for the juniors with the NCBA Coast Junior Open,” he said.


Group ManagingDirector John Gachora follows his tee shot at during the Muthaiga Golf Club leg of the 2026 NCBA Golf Series. He won the staff category.

The NCBA Ulinzi Invitational follows closely on the heels of the NCBA Muthaiga Open, where home player Jay Sandhu continued his impressive run of form, claiming his second consecutive KAGC title after a hard-fought victory over a competitive field of more than 140 golfers.

The win saw Sandhu extend his lead at the top of the KAGC Order of Merit standings, with junior star Junaid Manji and defending champion John Lejirma also remaining firmly in the hunt as the season progresses.

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