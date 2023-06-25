Gor Mahia crowned 2022/23 KPL Champions

Record local champions Gor Mahia have been crowned the winners of 2022/23 Kenya Premier League after coming from behind to beat Nairobi City Stars 4-1 to lift their 20th title at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Sunday.

In what has been a hotly contested battle between K’Ogalo and defending Champions Tusker, Jonathan McKinstry needed a win to secure the title which was handed over to them by Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa, Chief Executive Officer Barry Otieno alongside ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo.

The Brewers on the other thrashed the relegated Vihiga Bullets by 4-0 at Mumias Sports Complex.The convincing win however couldn’t help them defend the title as they finished on 69 points to settle for second place,a point behind Gor.

Tusker coach Robert Matano praised his charges for an impressive campaign throughout the season despite losing the silverware by one point a drift after a series of draws which he believes costed his side’s title defence.

“We slept when we lost points against Wazito FC and Posta Rangers, that’s when we lost the league, but all is not lost we are now going to focus on the league cup finals against Kakamega Homeboyz.” he said.

Kenya Police FC striker Elvis Rupia who scored in his side’s 2-2 draw with KCB at the Utalii Grounds won the League Golden Boot by a record 27 goals breaking the long standing record of Maurice Ochieng Sonyi who scored 26 goals for Gor Mahia in 1976.

The former Nzoia Sugar forward surpassed his closest opponent in K’Ogalo firebrand attacker Benson Omala who managed 26 goals having dominated the scoring chart for the better part of the season.

By the virtue of Gor Mahia’s top flight triumph, the team under the patronage of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who awarded them Kshs 1.5 million will represent the country in 2023/24 CAF Champions League.

Tusker will shift focus to the Mozzart Bet Cup scheduled for July 1 against Kakamega Homeboyz in a clash which will see the winner play in next season’s CAF Confederations Cup