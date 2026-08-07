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Government bets on innovation, value addition to boost food security

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read

Government has underscored the importance of agriculture as a key driver of Kenya’s economic growth, food security and rural development.

Speaking at Kaimosi Agricultural Expo 2026 in Emgwen, Nandi County, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi noted that a nation that can feed itself is a nation that secures its future.

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The Prime CS stressed that agriculture remains the backbone of Kenya’s economy, supporting millions of livelihoods and sustaining the majority of our rural households.

He noted that the Expo which attracted more than 10,000 farmers, researchers, policymakers, students and agribusiness partners showcased how innovation, technology and value addition can transform Kenyan agriculture.

Held under the theme “Adopting Innovative Technologies for Sustainable Agriculture Through Value Addition,” he said the Expo demonstrated how modern farming can increase productivity, improve farmers’ incomes, create jobs and strengthen our national food security.

He commended the organisers, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and other partners for bringing knowledge, technology and market opportunities closer to farmers, saying empowering farmers is critical in the fight against poverty and the pursuit of a food-secure and prosperous Kenya.

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“I commend the organisers, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and all partners for bringing knowledge, technology and markets closer to our farmers. By empowering those who feed our nation, we are fighting poverty and building a more food-secure and prosperous Kenya,” he noted.

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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