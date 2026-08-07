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KRA backs new system to improve cargo clearance time

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) says it has received at least 1000 applications following the rollout of the implementation of new cargo declaration system.

The authority says the Advanced Cargo Declaration (ACD) system which it activated at the beginning of this month is designed to facilitate pre-arrival processing by enabling importers to submit and verify cargo documentation before goods are loaded at the port of export.

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“The success of our port depends on our ability to work together. Our objective is to create a seamless, predictable and efficient cargo clearance environment that supports business growth while protecting the country’s revenue,” said KRA Commissioner General Adan Mohammed KRA Commissioner General Adan Mohammed during a high-level strategic coordination meeting with Kenya Ports Authority and private sector.

KRA and KPA also announced plans to commence piloting of the Smart Gate at the port, supported by enhanced integration between the Integrated Customs Management System (iCMS) and Partner Government Agencies.

The initiative is expected to automate cargo movement, improve transparency and visibility across the supply chain and reduce delays at the exit points.

To enhance operational efficiency the two entities will harmonize staff shifts to guarantee continuous gate operations.

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Adan further emphasized that enforcement against tax evasion and fraud remains a key priority for KRA as it seeks to boost  revenue collection.

“KRA will continue supporting honest businesses through efficient service delivery, but we shall maintain zero tolerance against deliberate non-compliance. Effective enforcement protects compliant traders, safeguards government revenue and enhances Kenya’s competitiveness as a regional trade and logistics hub,” he added.

The two organisations also committed to ensure efficiency at the Port of Mombasa which currently handles an estimated 2.1 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), making it the region’s principal maritime gateway in the region.

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