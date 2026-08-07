Njuri Ncheke endorses Kindiki, urge united Mt Kenya support for Ruto

The Meru Council of Elders, Njuri Ncheke, has formally endorsed Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s continued role in government and declared support for President William Ruto’s re-election bid, while urging political unity across the Mt Kenya region ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The declaration was made at the Nchiru Shrine in Meru County, where the elders also rejected attempts to split the Mt Kenya voting bloc.

Reading the council’s statement, former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi said the elders recognised Prof. Kindiki as a distinguished son of Meru and expressed gratitude to President Ruto for appointing him Deputy President.

The elders made their position unequivocal, declaring: “Njuri Ncheke strongly urges the Ameru people to stand firmly with our son Kithure Kindiki, and to support His Excellency William Samoei Ruto.”

The council said the leadership of Ruto and Kindiki would champion peace, stability and development in Meru, Tharaka Nithi and the wider country.

The elders also called for unity within the wider Mt Kenya bloc, citing long-standing relations with elders’ councils in the Agikuyu, AEmbu and AMbeere communities.

Murungi said the council rejects attempts to divide the region, declaring: “There is talk of splitting the mountain. As Njuri Ncheke we do not support the splitting of the mountain, we want one mountain, we have always been one people with our brothers from Mt Kenya West and we wish to remain the same.”

The elders urged Meru residents to defend the community’s political interests while continuing to engage the national Government on insecurity, water shortages, roads, markets and delayed issuance of title deeds.

On his part, Prof Kindiki urged the Ameru community to reach out to political leaders and elders in Mt Kenya West to build a common political front.

“Our brothers in Mount Kenya West have not rejected us at the ballot. We have not gone into an election where I, as Deputy President, sought their votes and they turned us away. Let us engage them,” he said.

He urged Njuri Ncheke elders to initiate dialogue with their counterparts in Mt Kenya West and beyond, saying the GEMA relationship should not be weakened by political differences.

“When leadership is in Meru, it is leadership for the entire Mount Kenya region. When it is in Kikuyu or Embu, it is also leadership for the entire Mount Kenya region,” Prof Kindiki said.

Further, Prof Kindiki called on Meru voters to back Mr Ruto’s second-term bid, arguing that his position as Deputy President gives the region a direct stake in the administration.

“Voting for President William Ruto next year is voting for ourselves because I serve as his Deputy President in this Government,” he said.

Additionally, the Deputy President extended an olive branch to political opponents, saying he had forgiven those who had insulted him and was ready to work with leaders across the political divide.

The elders’ declaration gives Prof Kindiki a significant political boost as the contest for influence in Mt Kenya gathers pace ahead of 2027.